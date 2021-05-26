Cancel
Scott, LA

Public meeting to discuss drainage improvement in Scott

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYblX_0aBtGuGv00

The City of Scott will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, May 26 to discuss the city's drainage improvement plan.

The meeting was held at the council chambers on Lions Club Road.

Officials say the meeting aims to inform residents on the current status of the city's Drainage Improvement Program. There will also be a discussion on hurricane preparedness and detention pond drainage.

According to Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, a comprehensive drainage plan began in 2019 and was officially adopted in 2020 with $500,000 budgeted.

Richard said that he and the council are looking to do another $200,000 this year for drainage.

Some of the drainage projects include work on Coulee Ill Des Cannes along Dulles, Rue De Belier and near Ridge Road near the south of Scott.

Richard said that the city's public works department has also cleared roughly 25 miles of road side ditches and culverts.

"The council, myself, and this administration is really tackling drainage on the front and we are looking to do whatever we can to alleviate any issue that would occur in regards to flooding," Richard commented.

KATC News

KATC News

