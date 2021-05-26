4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairplay
FAIRPLAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
