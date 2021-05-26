Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

FAA sees increase in violent conduct at airports, on planes

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Federal crews said there has been a dramatic increase in violent conduct at airports and on planes. The Federal Aviation Administration said the dangerous behavior doubled in the past month.

The FAA is investigating more than 2,500 cases of violence, KING5 reported. At least 1,900 of those cases involved a dispute over masks.

“I can say I’m not surprised. Honestly, I’m not surprised,” said Melinda Jorge Henderson, a flight attendant and Vice President of the Association of Flight Attendants Council 19.

Henderson said crews are seeing fistfights and verbal and physical assaults of flight attendants. She believes things may have gotten worse now that many airlines have reintroduced alcohol.

On Sunday, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth during an assault. In January, an Alaska Airlines passenger bound for Seattle shoved a flight attendant. That person is now facing a $15,000 fine.

Henderson believes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought things to a boiling point, and people don’t want to be told what to do.

“But unfortunately, if you’re traveling on public transportation, there are rules that apply to everybody, you know, even us as crew members,” said Henderson. “We all have to abide by rules.”

For Memorial Day weekend, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport expects to see 100,000 people daily. Travelers should expect longer lines, fewer empty seats, and mask requirements.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#International Airports#Southwest Airlines#Ap#Planes#Violent Conduct#Federal Crews#Public Transportation#Travelers#Violence#Seatac#Alcohol#Crew Members#Fistfights#People#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
FAA
Related
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

US airports continue to see strong passenger throughput

Daily passenger throughput at US airports has been approaching the 2 million mark on peak travel days, the latest sign that pent-up demand is fueling a rebound in domestic route networks. Passenger numbers screened by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) hit 1.96 million on May 28, the highest daily total...
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Washington

Plane Overruns Runway at Reagan National Airport

A plane slid off a runway after landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, D.C., Friday night, stopping in a grassy area, officials say. A Frontier Airlines flight coming from Denver landed about 10:30 p.m., then came to a stop “slightly beyond” the runway, the airline said. Six crew and...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

CHO airport sees increase in travelers over Memorial Day weekend

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Memorial Day weekend is breaking pandemic travel records. Millions of Americans are traveling as vaccinations roll out throughout the country and people are sick of being cooped up inside. Stewart Key, the spokesperson for the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, estimates the airport is seeing about 1,300...
Lifestyleillinoisnewstoday.com

TSA warns of staff shortages at over 100 airports

Washington-As more travelers go to the sky Traffic safety management (TSA) predicts that there will be a staff shortage this month at 131 airports nationwide. Deputy TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye is currently asking office employees to volunteer at the airport for up to 45 days. Volunteers handle non-screening features such...
Economynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Turkey sees increase in cargo shipments via Antalya Airport

Jun. 9—The volume of cargo transported via International Antalya Airport from January through May 2021 has grown, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend. According to the ministry, in the reporting period, 28,280 tons of cargo had been transported via Antalya Airport, which is by 9 percent more...
Atlanta, GAnny360.com

2 Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Two Delta Air Lines planes with passengers aboard ran into each other late Tuesday evening while on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, officials said. The incident, which a Delta spokesman described as “low-speed minor contact,” happened about 10 p.m. near the departure gates. One of the aircraft...
Richmond, VANBC12

Richmond International Airport prepares for increase in summer travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more travelers take to the skies, Richmond International Airport is preparing for their summer travel rush. Perry Miller, president and CEO of Richmond International Airport, says officials have seen a rise in travelers double in the last couple of months. “When the pandemic hit, when...
Aerospace & Defensenorthwestgeorgianews.com

American Airlines to discontinue inflight magazine after 55 years

American Airlines will discontinue its inflight magazine American Way, the glossy publication that has lining the company’s seatback pockets since 1966. The Fort Worth-based airline said it will retire the magazine at the end of this month, suggesting it no longer aligns with the entertainment options preferred by travelers. American described the magazine’s death as “bittersweet.”
Harlingen, TXPosted by
Valley Morning Star

FAA grants airport permission to extend runway

HARLINGEN — The extension of Valley International Airport’s runway 17R/35L, already the longest in the Valley, has been green-lighted by the Federal Aviation Administration and design work is to begin this month. The $15.5 million construction project will lengthen the runway from 8,301 feet to 9,400 feet. It is one...
AccidentsWrcbtv.com

FAA records: pilot of crashed plane had expired medical certificate

The pilot of the plane that crashed Saturday, killing all seven people on board, was flying on an expired certificate that confirms whether a pilot is healthy enough to fly, FAA records show. But a spokeswoman for the pilot’s church, Remnant Fellowship Church, disputes those records, saying Joe Lara did...
Industrytourtelegraph.com

Airlines can weigh passengers under the new FAA rules

Eventually, luggage may not be the only scale at the airport, as regulators will require airlines to estimate passenger weights more accurately. As part of the new safety regulations, the Federal Aviation Administration is requiring airlines to devise new, more detailed ways to calculate passengers’ and carry-on luggage’s weight. Depending...
TravelPosted by
The Hill

TSA hiring 1K more officers before July 4 amid surge in travel

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring 1,000 more officers before July 4 amid a surge in travel, which had declined since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Acting TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye announced the hiring spree during a Tuesday press conference, Reuters reported. "We have already seen a sharp...