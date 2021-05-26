Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

3 arrested in Italy funicular crash; clamp deactivated brake

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmpJj_0aBtGprI00

ROME — (AP) — Police arrested three people Wednesday in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying workers placed a clamp on the emergency brake to deactivate it as a patchwork repair - one that prevented the brake from engaging when the lead cable snapped.

The revelations, obtained during an overnight police interrogation of the suspects, turned the horror of Sunday’s disaster into outrage, given the tragedy appeared to have been entirely preventable.

Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi hypothesized that the operators of the sightseeing funicular, which had reopened after a wintertime COVID-19 closure, used the jerry-rigged clamp to avoid having to shut the attraction down for the more extensive, “radical" repairs that were necessary.

“We arrested three people who it turns out were directly involved in a concrete fact: The emergency brake mechanism of the cabin that fell onto the Mottarone slope was manipulated," Bossi told reporters in Verbania, adding that the severity of the disaster warranted their detention.

Bossi said it still wasn't clear why the lead cable snapped or whether it was related to the brake problem. But she said that the intentional deactivation of the brake, done several times over recent weeks for a persistent problem, prevented the brake from doing its job.

After the lead cable broke Sunday, the cabin reeled back down the line until it hit the pylon and pulled off entirely. It crashed to the ground and rolled over down the mountainside until it came to rest against some trees. Fourteen people were killed; the lone survivor, a 5-year-old boy, remains hospitalized.

Carabinieri Lt. Col. Alberto Cicognani said at least one of the three people questioned overnight admitted to what happened. He said the fork-shaped clamp had been placed on the emergency brake to deactivate it because the brake was engaging spontaneously and preventing the funicular from working.

The cable car line reopened from lockdown April 26 and was bringing sightseers to the top of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore on the first sunny Sunday since then. The jerry-rigged clamp was still in place on the brake Sunday morning, Cicognani said, citing information gleaned from the suspects themselves.

“Because of a malfunction, the brake was continuing to engage even when it wasn’t supposed to,” Cicognani told Sky TG24. “To prevent the cabin from halting while transporting passengers, they chose to not remove the dispositive that blocked the emergency brake.”

“In this way, the brake couldn’t function, and this brought about the fact that when the cable broke, the cabin fell backwards,” he said.

Sky and the LaPresse news agency identified the three people arrested as the owner of the cable car service, the director of the lift and the service chief.

Bossi, the Verbania prosecutor heading the investigation, said the deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a stop-gap measure to allow the funicular to continue operating. She told reporters that investigators think it was done with “the full knowledge" of the cable car company's owners.

The development, while the town of Stresa at the foot of Mottarone was still recovering from the trauma of Sunday's disaster, “is another blow,” news reports quoted Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino as saying.

The investigation was continuing, but the mayor of the hometown of one of the victims, Serena Cosentino, announced that the city would pursue legal action against those responsible. The mayor said the city of Diamonte, in southern Calabria, would present itself as an injured party in the civil portion of any possible prosecution.

“The news, unfortunately, is showing a broad picture of responsibility and omissive guilt," Mayor Ernesto Magorno said in a statement.

The developments in the investigation came as doctors at Turin’s Regina Margherita pediatric hospital reported that the lone survivor of the disaster, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, had begun to open his eyes after they gradually brought him out of sedation.

Biran suffered several broken bones in the crash, which killed his parents, younger brother and great-grandparents. An aunt who was not in the cable car was with him at the hospital.

The Israeli family had been living in Italy and on Wednesday, members of the area’s Jewish community attended a prayer ceremony for the victims before their remains were transported back to Israel for burial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
31K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Brake#Funicular#Northern Italy#Car Crash#Killed Crash#Police Action#Police Interrogation#City Police#Ap#Carabinieri#Israeli#Jewish#The Associated Press#Transporting Passengers#Investigators#Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi#Southern Calabria#Turin#Cable#Concrete
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Europe
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Place
Rome, IT
Related
TrafficBBC

Italy cable car: Video suggests emergency brake disabled years before

A cable car expert has alleged that earlier videos he took suggest the emergency brake was already disabled in 2014 on the mountain cable car that plunged near Lake Maggiore in Italy. Fourteen people were killed and a boy was critically injured in the disaster. The technician has already admitted...
Traffic AccidentsThe Guardian

Italy cable car crash detainees released from prison

An Italian judge ruled late on Saturday that three men detained over a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy could leave prison, with one of them being placed under house arrest. In the crash a week ago, a gondola on the cable connecting the Lake Maggiore...
Accidentsmacaubusiness.com

Child survivor of Italy’s cable car crash leaves hospital

The sole survivor of a deadly cable car crash in Italy was released from hospital on Thursday, health authorities said, noting that the five-year-old’s condition was “much improved”. Fourteen people, including Eitan’s Israeli parents, younger brother and great-grandparents, were killed in the May 24 accident after a cable snapped on...
Public Safetythelondonnews.net

Man arrested in Italy in connection with Essex, UK deaths

Essex [UK], June 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Police from UK's Essex announced the arrested of a 27-year-old man in connection with the 2019 death of 39 Vietnamese migrants. The man was detained near Milan in northern Italy by local police in coordination with the UK National Crime Agency, the police service said.
Motorsportssemoball.com

Swiss rider Dupasquier airlifted after Moto3 crash in Italy

MUGELLO, Italy (AP) -- Swiss rider Jason Dupasquier was airlifted to a hospital after a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday. The 19-year-old Dupasquier was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of the session, which was immediately red-flagged.
Indiana State963xke.com

Truck driver arrested for reckless homicide in Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say an arrest has been made after a crash earlier this month resulted in the death of a toddler. On Friday, ISP officials say that the driver of the truck in the May 10 crash was taken into custody on charges of reckless homicide and giving false information.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

F1's braking focus behind Baku crash fest, says Ocon

With the Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice sessions having been hit by a few incidents, Saturday’s qualifying session was stopped four times with red flags as a number of drivers hit trouble. Lance Stroll and Antonio Giovinazzi both crashed at Turn 15, while Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda nosed their cars...
PoliticsWRAL

Woman wanted by Vatican asks Italian government to intervene

ROME — Lawyers for an Italian intelligence analyst wanted by the Vatican on embezzlement-related charges have asked Italy's government to press papal prosecutors to decide whether to put her on trial or archive the case. In a June 8 registered letter and an email to the Italian embassy to the...
MotorsportsChicago Tribune

Moto3 racer Jason Dupasquier dead at 19 following crash in Italy

A professional motorcycle racer from Switzerland has died following a crash Saturday in Italy. Jason Dupasquier, 19, was hospitalized Saturday after the incident involving multiple riders, which occurred during a Moto3 qualifying session ahead of the Italian Grand Prix race. His death was announced Sunday by the Florence hospital where...
Public Safetymelodyinter.com

Truck driver crashes into a Range Rover after suffering brake failure in Lagos (video)

A Truck driver conveying sachet water crashed into a Range Rover after suffering brake failure. According to online reports, the head-on collision between the Purewater truck and the black Range Rover occurred at Chisco Bus Stop in Lekki on Saturday morning, May 29. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Truck driver crashes into a Range Rover after suffering brake failure in Lagos (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Public Safetydallassun.com

Poland Detains Man On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

Polish prosecutors have arrested a man they say was acting as a spy for Russia and placed him in pretrial detention for three months. 'The suspect carried out his activities in Poland, the European Union, and other countries, which was part of the Russian propaganda and disinformation projects undertaken in order to weaken the position of the Republic of Poland in the EU and in the international arena,' the National Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on June 10.
Travelretiredandtravelling.com

See Panoramic Bern From The Gurten Funicular

Don’t Miss The View Of Panoramic Bern From The Gurten Funicular. We saw panoramic Bern from the Gurten Funicular and got a great perspective on the city. We always liked to head high for a panoramic view in a new destination. There were many opportunities on this tour around Central Europe. When we started our visit to Prague, we went to the top of the Petrin Tower. Later when we visited the countryside outside of Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic, we went to the Lipno Lake ski area and walked high above the treetops. From there we saw clear to Germany. On a day trip from Zurich to Shaffhausen, we walked up to the Munot Fortress for a great view.
Environmentwibqam.com

Swiss court rejects appeal by climate activists who occupied bank

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland’s highest court has rejected an appeal by 12 climate activists convicted of trespassing at a Credit Suisse bank branch, dismissing their argument that they had taken emergency action for a just cause. The Federal Court verdict is another setback for environmentalists hoping to win backing for...
CarsOEM Off-Highway

Carlisle Brake & Friction

Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) is a leading solutions provider of high performance and severe duty brake, clutch and transmission applications to OEM and aftermarket customers in the mining, construction, military, agricultural, motorsports, industrial and aerospace markets. The strength of CBF's brands, including Wellman Products Group, Carlisle Industrial Brake & Friction, Hawk Performance, Japan Power Brake, and VelveTouch, gives our customers access to a diverse range of the most highly engineered braking, friction, clutch, and transmission products available to the market today. With eleven manufacturing facilities globally located in the U.S., U.K., Italy, China, India, and Japan, and with over 2,000 employees, CBF serves over 100 leading original equipment manufacturers in 50 countries, making CBF the right choice for your new brake or friction design, no matter where you are in the world or what you want to be.