Daily Weather Forecast For Syracuse
SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- 9 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
