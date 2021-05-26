05/26 – Brantly’s “Warm” Wednesday Forecast

There has been a lot of rain these past several days. We are finally seeing a summertime pattern setting up over South Mississippi. While it will not be rain free, it will be a little drier with more sunshine. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70s. We could see some patchy fog developing. On and off showers will still be possible, especially in the afternoon hours. Any heavy rain could lead to some localized flash flooding within the summertime downpours. When it’s not raining, it will be warm to hot and humid.