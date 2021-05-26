05/26 – Brantly’s “Warm” Wednesday Forecast
Highs today are expected to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s over most interior portions of the area along and north of the I-10 corridor, with low to mid 80s along the immediate coast and beaches. Similar high temps are expected across the area on Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s across the region with the cooler temperatures further inland. Moisture is favorable for the development of 20-30% chance showers and storms across portions of our forecast area this afternoon.www.wxxv25.com