05/26 – Brantly’s “Warm” Wednesday Forecast

By Brantly Keiek
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs today are expected to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s over most interior portions of the area along and north of the I-10 corridor, with low to mid 80s along the immediate coast and beaches. Similar high temps are expected across the area on Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s across the region with the cooler temperatures further inland. Moisture is favorable for the development of 20-30% chance showers and storms across portions of our forecast area this afternoon.

Biloxi, MSWLOX

Taylor's 5 PM Wednesday First Alert Forecast

There has been a lot of rain these past several days. We are finally seeing a summertime pattern setting up over South Mississippi. While it will not be rain free, it will be a little drier with more sunshine. Tonight will be mild and muggy with lows in the 70s. We could see some patchy fog developing. On and off showers will still be possible, especially in the afternoon hours. Any heavy rain could lead to some localized flash flooding within the summertime downpours. When it’s not raining, it will be warm to hot and humid.
EnvironmentDaily Leader

Mostly sunny skies and afternoon rain in the forecast

Mostly sunny skies and afternoon rains will be over the area today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons — a 50% chance today after 2 p.m., dropping to 30% until about 8 p.m. Friday will see a 40% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will follow a similar pattern, with 30-50% chance of rain each afternoon.