Tom Brady to Speak at Consensus 2021
The seven-time Super Bowl Champion, NFT platform co-founder and new bearer of bitcoin laser eyes joins FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried on May 27. The trend began with National Basketball Association star Spencer Dinwiddie attempting to sell tokenized shares of his contract and offensive tackle Russell Okung's crusade to get paid in bitcoin. It has since spread across leagues, sports and countries as dozens of athletes convert their salaries to BTC and embrace NFTs and social tokens.
