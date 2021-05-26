Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is trending online after admitting during a press conference that he has not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the team’s push for him to do so. He said, “I haven’t been vaccinated yet ya know, still gotta think about you know all those certain things that go into it. Again, it’s it’s everyone’s choice whether they want to get vaccinated or not. So, that’s really all I got on it.”