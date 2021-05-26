Cancel
Stamford, NY

Stamford Weather Forecast

Stamford Post
 17 days ago

STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 51 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Broome County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Broome; Delaware STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT...SOUTHEASTERN BROOME SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE...NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 105 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Deposit, moving east at 25 mph. Small hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible in storms. Locations impacted include Deposit, Hancock, Lanesboro, Thompson, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Sherman.