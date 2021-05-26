Stamford Weather Forecast
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 56 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
