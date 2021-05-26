Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guilford, CT

Al Jacobs: A Go-to-Guy for the ‘YAGgies’ and for Guilford

zip06.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen ‘Al’ Jacobs has done much for Guilford, including helping The Guilford Foundation (TGF) partner with Guilford Rotary’s Interact Club to create TGF’s Youth Advisory Group (YAG) in 2011. Since then, the YAGgies have fundraised and helped TGF award 71 grants to community organizations totaling just under $108,000. This month, the group brought the latest round of YAG-recommended community grants to the TGF Board for approval. Jacobs has served the town as a volunteer in many other capacities, and also co-founded his companies, Sunset Creek Development and Sunset Creek Realty in Guilford. (Photo courtesy Allen Jacobs )

www.zip06.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Guilford, CT
Guilford, CT
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Guilford Foundation#Guilford Rotary#Youth Advisory Group#Yaggies#The Tgf Board#Guilford High School#Ghs Interact#Guilford Rsb Foundation#Golf Course Commission#Boston Post Road#Adams Middle School#Town#Police Commission#Marine Corps#Guilford Youth#Jacobs Beach#Chittenden Park#Community Organizations#Grant Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
Harris, IAPosted by
The Hill

Meghan McCain: Harris 'sounded like a moron' discussing immigration

Meghan McCain , co-host of “The View,” slammed Vice President Harris over remarks she made during her visit to Guatemala and Mexico this week, arguing Harris “sounded like a moron” when responding to questions on why she hasn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border yet. McCain’s commentary came during Friday’s talk show,...
POTUSNBC News

The new bombshell report about Trump's DOJ is all part of a familiar pattern

WASHINGTON — On Thursday night, the New York Times published the kind of jaw-dropping story that use to come out weekly — and sometimes even daily — during the Trump Era. The former president’s Justice Department, the Times reports, subpoenaed the phone records of at least two Democratic congressmen, including...