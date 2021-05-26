Al Jacobs: A Go-to-Guy for the ‘YAGgies’ and for Guilford

Allen ‘Al’ Jacobs has done much for Guilford, including helping The Guilford Foundation (TGF) partner with Guilford Rotary’s Interact Club to create TGF’s Youth Advisory Group (YAG) in 2011. Since then, the YAGgies have fundraised and helped TGF award 71 grants to community organizations totaling just under $108,000. This month, the group brought the latest round of YAG-recommended community grants to the TGF Board for approval. Jacobs has served the town as a volunteer in many other capacities, and also co-founded his companies, Sunset Creek Development and Sunset Creek Realty in Guilford. (Photo courtesy Allen Jacobs )