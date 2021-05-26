Cancel
Edison, GA

Weather Forecast For Edison

Edison Post
 17 days ago

EDISON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aBtGHHw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Edison, GA
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Edison, GAPosted by
Edison Post

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Edison

(EDISON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Edison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!