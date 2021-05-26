Garrison Weather Forecast
GARRISON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
