The world best remembers Andy Griffith as a TV star. However, he was much more than that. Griffith was a stage actor. He was also a platinum-selling musician. Before that, though, he was a comedian. By the end of his life, Griffith had helped to create two classic TV shows that would go on to become cultural touchstones. At the same time, he exemplified wholesome country living and strong moral character. In short, Andy was a blessing. He passed away in 2012 but his influence and impact are still there for the world to see.