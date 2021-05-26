4-Day Weather Forecast For Ackley
ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 57 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
