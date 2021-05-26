Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ackley, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ackley

Posted by 
Ackley Post
Ackley Post
 17 days ago

ACKLEY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtG0Mq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ackley Post

Ackley Post

Ackley, IA
3
Followers
60
Post
287
Views
ABOUT

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ackley, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Ia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ackley, IAPosted by
Ackley Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ACKLEY, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ackley Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.