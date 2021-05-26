Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian the crab in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ dies at 74

crossroadstoday.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel E. Wright, the actor who voiced Sebastian the crab in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and sang the film’s Oscar-winning song “Under the Sea,” has died aged 74. Wright’s role as a Jamaican crab and adviser to King Triton in the much-loved 1989 Disney film marked the high point of...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Samuel E. Wright
Person
Charlie Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#The Little Mermaid#Crab#Jamaican#Montgomery Community#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Look Revealed On Set!

As a result of COVID-19 pandemic production delays, The Little Mermaid fans have been waiting for quite some time to see Halle Bailey’s live-action Ariel look. Now, the wait is over. British publication The Daily Mail posted photos of Bailey on set in Italy to their official Twitter account:. EXCLUSIVE:...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

PETA urge Disney not to serve fish to The Little Mermaid cast

PETA have penned a letter to Disney urging them to not serve fish to the cast and crew of 'The Little Mermaid'. PETA has urged Disney to not serve fish to 'The Little Mermaid' cast and crew during filming. The animal rights organisation - People for the Ethical Treatment of...
Moviesgmanetwork.com

Latino actress Rachel Zegler cast as Snow White in Disney live-action adaptation

LOS ANGELES - Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler will play Snow White in Disney's latest live-action adaptation, the company said Tuesday. Zegler, 20, is currently largely unknown to audiences but will soon star as Maria in Steven Spielberg's much-delayed remake of "West Side Story," out in December, having seen off 30,000 rivals in an arduous open audition process.
MusicInside the Magic

Jodi Benson Asks Fans to Help Save Samuel E. Wright’s Legacy

Whether you were born in the ’80s, ’90s, or 2000s, many Disney diehard fans will agree that one of Disney’s most beloved movies they ever created is The Little Mermaid. The 16-year-old mermaid named Ariel with dreams of leaving the sea and following her heart on land touched many viewers young and old. But Ariel wasn’t the only Disney character in The Little Mermaid that inspired Disney fans.
MoviesPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey Rocks Burlap Dress To Film Famous Scene For Disney Reboot

Halle Bailey was pictured on the set of Disney’s new live-action film ‘The Little Mermaid’ on June 20, wearing Ariel’s infamous burlap dress. Sensational! Halle Bailey, 21, gave fans a first look at a famous scene from The Little Mermaid while filming the live-action reboot of the Disney movie in Sardinia on Sunday, June 20. The scene being filmed was the one in which Ariel puts on a makeshift dress made from scrap fabric after her wish for legs is granted — just before she meets Prince Eric.
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

Apple channels Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' to sell iPad-based freedom

A new ad for the iPad Pro has surfaced, using a song from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" to promote the tablet as a better computing platform than desktops in offices. Published to Apple's YouTube account but not listed, the minute-long ad titled "iPad - Your next computer is not a computer" takes a fantastical view of day-to-day computing. The ad does so via a well-known song from Disney's "The Little Mermaid."
MoviesNewsTimes

'Luca': Pixar's Modest, Mondo Italiano 'Little Mermaid' is Minor - and Still Breaks Your Heart

“Minor Pixar” — a bit of a loaded phrase, right? The company that’s been responsible for giving animated movies several shoves up the evolutionary scale, and setting the bar for formal heights and emotional depth in ‘toon storytelling over the last quarter century, has created its share of masterpieces. (Pixar has also put out the Cars movies, a reminder that nobody is perfect and the concept of a just, merciful God is a myth.) In the spirit of something like a public service announcement, we’ll state upfront that Luca, the company’s latest endeavor, is not one of them. A Mondo Italiano Little Mermaid that embraces its 20th century Mediterranean archetypes with a that’s-ah-spicy-meat-ah-ball fervor, it does not have the oversized imagination of an Inside Out, the end-of-innocence heft of the Toy Story films, or the pathos and wit of a Finding Nemo. It’s a much more modest affair, a tale of friendship that’s a very personal project for filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, yet one that’s capable of resembling a summer afternoon lounging by the shoreline. That two-word appraisal up top? You will likely hear that a lot in regards to this updated fairy tale.
Entertainmentsideshow.com

The Little Mermaid Shell Scene

Sideshow and Enesco present The Little Mermaid Shell Scene Figurine. The Little Mermaid is a cherished Disney classic. This Jim Shore figurine has it all, the castle of Atlantica, King Triton, the villainous sea witch Ursula and her eels, Flounder, Sebastian, and Ariel and Eric. The lovers gaze into each other's eyes.
EntertainmentWicked Local

'The Little Mermaid Jr.' to be performed outside Joyce Middle School

Don’t miss your chance to go “Under the Sea” right in your backyard! With Broadway still closed, head this weekend to the Joyce Middle School lower soccer field to catch the Joyce Middle School's production of "The Little Mermaid Jr." WMHS students Meaghan Dever, Tara Metters and Melissa Murphy have...
Franklin, TNfranklinis.com

Bravo Creative Arts Center presents Disney’s, The Little Mermaid

Bravo Creative Arts Center presents Disney’s, The Little Mermaid. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Out & About, Theater. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above!. But first, she’ll...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Little Mermaid set photos show Halle Bailey in costume as Ariel

New set photos from The Little Mermaid live-action remake give us our first proper glimpse of Halle Bailey in costume as Ariel. The set photos show Bailey in a sack-like costume, reminiscent of a scene in Disney's original 1989 animated movie where Ariel stumbles to shore as a newly transformed human and fashions a makeshift dress out of some burlap material she finds on the beach. It's also apparent from the photos that Bailey isn't sporting cartoon Ariel's iconic bright red hair.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl look smitten during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast as he takes a break filming his new movie

They have been married for 46 years. And the flame is still burning bright in Hollywood power couple Ron and Cheryl Howard's marriage. The pair were pictured enjoying a loved-up morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees as...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler to Lead Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?. Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic fairytale. Zegler, who beat out many for the role, is poised for a major breakout. She is making her feature film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which bows later in 2021, and will also appear in the superhero sequel to “Shazam.”