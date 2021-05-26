4-Day Weather Forecast For Thornton
THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
