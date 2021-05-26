Cancel
Thornton, NH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Thornton

 17 days ago

THORNTON, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aBtFrex00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Thornton, NH
Grafton County, NHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Grafton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN GRAFTON COUNTY At 119 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Franconia, or near Littleton, moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Littleton, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Franconia, Woodstock, Lisbon, Easton, Sugar Hill, Landaff and Lyman. This includes Interstate 93 between mile markers 107 and 125, and between mile markers 127 and 128. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.