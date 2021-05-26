Stephenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 53 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 59 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.