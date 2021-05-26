Stephenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
