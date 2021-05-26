Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stephenson, MI

Stephenson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Stephenson Today
Stephenson Today
 17 days ago

STEPHENSON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aBtFqmE00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night

    • High 59 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stephenson Today

Stephenson Today

Stephenson, MI
12
Followers
60
Post
194
Views
ABOUT

With Stephenson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenson, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Frost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Stephenson, MIPosted by
Stephenson Today

Friday has sun for Stephenson — 3 ways to make the most of it

(STEPHENSON, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Stephenson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.