Platte, SD

Wednesday rain in Platte: Ideas to make the most of it

Platte Times
 17 days ago

(PLATTE, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Platte Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Platte:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aBtFptV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Platte, SD
With Platte Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Platte, SD
