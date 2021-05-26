Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G price in India, launch date and news

Xiaomi launched the Mi Smart Band 6 alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and the Mi 11 Lite at the beginning of last month. Following the launch of its fitness wearable, the brand released a firmware update to improve sleep tracking features. And now, another update has started rolling out to the Mi Smart Band 6 that adds support for text responses from the bracelet itself. Text responses for calls and messages on the Mi Band 6 The latest update v1.0.1.32 for the Mi Smart Band 6 adds support for text responses for calls and messages that users receive on their smartphones. This means that users can now reply to messages and calls directly from their wrist, without accessing their device. You can see an image shared by a Weibo user, showing the text templates that you can use to respond to incoming calls and messages on the wearable. This feature makes the Mi Smart Band 6 smart bracelet the first Xiaomi wearable that supports text responses. At the moment it is not clear if you will have to work with certain preset text responses, or if Xiaomi will allow you to add custom responses to the list. What is clear is that the function is expected to be easy to use, since it would not make sense to make it very customizable, since it would lose some of its simplicity. Is it already available? The text reply function is reportedly currently limited to the Chinese region. It is only available on devices connected to an Android phone. In addition, the update also adds other functionalities to the Xiaomi wearable. Among them, a Pomodoro timer, increased pace goal setting, and support for new transit passes in China. On the other hand, to download and install the firmware update on the wearable, it is necessary to update the Mi Fit application on the smartphone to version 5.1.0. Once you update the companion app from the Play Store (free), the band will automatically download the OTA update. Therefore, if you are using the global variant of Mi band 6, you may have to wait a while to get the latest update. In the case of Spain, the one sold in almost all online and physical stores is the Global version, so yes, we will have to wait for this long-awaited update in our country.