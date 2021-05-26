Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo, NM

Navajo Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Navajo News Beat
Navajo News Beat
 17 days ago

NAVAJO, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aBtFmUY00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Navajo News Beat

Navajo News Beat

Navajo, NM
16
Followers
53
Post
528
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Navajo, NMPosted by
Navajo News Beat

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(NAVAJO, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Navajo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Navajo, NMPosted by
Navajo News Beat

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Navajo

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Navajo: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;