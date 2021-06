While many restaurants stand on shaky ground after 15 months of revenue losses, Toppers Pizza is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic strong. The Whitewater-based quick-service pizza chain, with 65 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 12 states, has seen double-digit sales growth for the past four consecutive quarters and expects that momentum to continue into 2022. Founder and chief executive officer Scott Gittrich says investments in technology and menu additions, such as gluten-free and vegan options, have primed the company to keep up with evolving consumer expectations. BizTimes reporter Maredithe Meyer caught up with Gittrich to talk about Toppers’ recent success.