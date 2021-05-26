Cancel
Computers

Oracle announces first Arm-based cloud offering

By Mayank Sharma
TechRadar
TechRadar
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oracle’s infrastructure as a service (IaaS) cloud computing offering has rolled out its first Arm-based service charged at just one cent per core per hour. A part of the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the new offering is powered by the Arm-based Ampere Altra processors. Thanks to the low price point,...

