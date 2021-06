Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trails, Inc. did not officially form as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit until 1998, but the first pieces of the original TART were put on the ground in 1991. The story of how that trail came to be is a long and winding one, involving four competing trail organizations that ultimately came together as one. The Ticker worked with TART – itself in the midst of compiling a book about its decades-long saga – to put together this brief oral history of the trail’s early days.