Walmart store employees will have sleek new mobile devices to go along with the chain’s new proprietary corporate app. The discount giant plans to offer more than 740,000 employees— nearly half its U.S. workforce — a new Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro smartphone, case and protection plan to use — free of charge — by the end of this year. Walmart is giving the phones to employees so that they can use a new app the company is rolling out. Although the employees will only be able to access the app’s work features while they’re on the clock, they will be able use the smartphone as their own personal device if they want. Walmart will not have access to any personal employee data.