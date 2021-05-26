Daily Weather Forecast For Baker
BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Light rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night
- High 54 °F, low 36 °F
- 12 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
