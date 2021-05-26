Cancel
Baker, MT

Daily Weather Forecast For Baker

Baker News Beat
Baker News Beat
 17 days ago

BAKER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aBtFatq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Light rain in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night

    • High 54 °F, low 36 °F
    • 12 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

