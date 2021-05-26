Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

I Was Never Picky About Bath Towels Before, but Now These Are the Only Ones I’ll Use

By Britt Franklin
Apartment Therapy
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. A few months ago, I moved into my first apartment, taking with me a bunch of hand-me-down towels from home that we had for years. I’ve always seen towels as being purely functional and never gave much thought to quality, so instead of investing in a fresh set, I chose to save my money. But once I settled in, I started to focus on the smaller details in my new place, including the fact that my bathroom towels were getting rattier by the day. So when I got the chance to try Kassatex’s Kyoto Bamboo Towels, I figured it was the perfect excuse to give my linen closet an upgrade.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Towels#Dry Cleaning#Kassatex#Kyoto Bamboo Towels#Apartment Therapy#Kyoto Bamboo Bath Towels#Dolphin Gray#Scene Louisiana#The Nerd Machine#The Daebak Company Inc#Hand Me Down Towels#Bathroom#Cleaning Rags#Cotton#Home#Fuzz#Wear#Magic Erasers#Luxury#Harmful Growth Chemicals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
GardeningThe Kitchn

The First Thing I Do with My Leftover Nightstand Water Every Morning

It’s true that every household has a CEO. And a CFO. A director of operations. And maybe a creative director too. Whether you synergize those responsibilities with roommates or family, or take them all on yourself, it helps to think about managing a home like managing a business. And like any smart businessperson, you ought to capitalize on a win/win situation any time you can circle back and find one.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

I Tried a New Mattress Called The Brick — and I’ve Never Slept Better (Bonus: It’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have been recently binge watching episodes of “International House Hunters,” and it’s so funny to me how anyone viewing an apartment in an Asian city always comments on just how firm the bed is. I grew up in India, and I can confirm that mattresses are indeed a lot firmer on the other side of the world. Anything with even a smidge of bounce is immediately deemed European-style bedding and meant to be enjoyed during vacations at fancy hotels. When it comes to picking an everyday mattress, super firm top layers is the way to go! Add to that the fact that most Indian beds don’t even have slats — it’s usually a firm mattress atop a solid plank of wood.
Lifestylemyrecipes.com

These Dishwashing Cloths Have Completely Changed the Way I Clean—and Saved Me So Much Money

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Moving into my first solo apartment has been an eye-opening experience, to say the least. Over the past year, I've learned more cleaning hacks and techniques than you can imagine, especially in the kitchen. I cook so much that each night I'm left with a plethora of dishes to clean and dry. Ultimately, I've had to find the most efficient way to clean the mess. While I can easily use paper towels to dry off or help clean any areas, I'm also conscious of reducing my carbon footprint. That's why I started using the Swedish Wholesale Store Sponge Clothes.
Lifestylehometextilestoday.com

The surge In bath towels is wet & wild

New York – Even as much of the attention in the boom of home furnishings products during the stay-at-home conditions of the pandemic era has been focused on categories like home office, kitchenware and outdoor/backyard items, one particular home textiles product has also been a star. Towels – indeed, the...
Shoppingthekrazycouponlady.com

Bath Towels, Only $1.20 at Target

Shop in stores at Target and score cheap towels. We found Room Essentials Everyday Bath Towels on clearance for just $1.20 each. link provided below to check the inventory near you. If these towels aren’t on clearance at your store, check out these towel deals instead. Don’t want to miss...
ShoppingNorwalk Hour

Make this plush 24-piece towel set the 'nice' bathroom towels

Hardened adults know that true maturity is only reached when you have a set of everyday bathroom towels and a set of nice bathroom towels. This Addy Home Luxury 100% Plush Cotton 24PC Bath Towel Set definitely satisfies the latter of the two categories. This soft and absorbent cotton bathroom...
ShoppingCNN

Keep your bathroom counter tidy with these 20 organizers under $20

Cleaning and organizing are different jobs, but the two often go hand in hand, and for good reason: Organized spaces are simply easier to clean than ones cluttered with stuff everywhere. Nowhere is this more true than in the bathroom, where airborne particles of everything from hair spray to toilet...
Lifestylepinkisthenewblog.com

Sobakawa Pillow: What It Is and Why You Need It

Turns out there’s such a thing as a right or wrong pillow! A pillow is not a great fit for its user if it’s not fully adjusted to meet their very specific needs. On the other hand, a pillow is believed to be well-suited if they work well for the user by giving them the high-quality rest they deserve.
Home & GardenReal Simple

A Truly Spillproof Rug, the Perfect Gift for On-the-Go Dads, and More Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Father's Day is approaching-next Sunday the 20th, if you were wondering-and what better way to show you care than by making spills easier for him to clean, his phone always charged, his hands naturally wiped clean, and his food chopped without getting tangled up in cords. You get the picture. While you're at it, grab one of these clever items for yourself, just to make your own life a little easier too.
Interior Designrd.com

18 Useful Tips for Your Living Room

Clean Baby Spit-Up A simple solution for cleaning up baby spit-up. Tricks for window cleaning that will make you want to throw open the windows!. Keep your technology in tip-top shape with these tricks. Disguise Wear On Mirrors. Get good-as-new mirrors with this valuable tip. Dress Up Your Windows. Get...
LifestyleLifehacker

How to Get Rid of Fruit Flies in Your Kitchen

It’s officially summer (okay, not officially) and with the warm weather and weekend block parties come some unwanted kitchen pests. Yes, as your kitchen grows more hot and humid, tiny fruit flies will inevitably start showing up. The fight against fruit flies starts with the fruit itself. Fruit flies get...
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

There Are 5 Types of Kitchen Towels — Here’s What Each One is Best For

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was packing up my kitchen to move into our new house, I learned a lot about myself and my habits. Most notably, I have a lot of forks —an easy fix. I also noticed I own a lot of kitchen towels — thin ones; fluffy ones; straightforward ones; fancy, woven ones. Unlike my extra forks, tucking some of my towels away in a “duplicates” box didn’t feel right. They all look and feel different, which got me thinking about their specific purposes. Could I be missing out on optimizing common kitchen chores, because I’m using the wrong towels?