I Was Never Picky About Bath Towels Before, but Now These Are the Only Ones I’ll Use

I have been recently binge watching episodes of "International House Hunters," and it's so funny to me how anyone viewing an apartment in an Asian city always comments on just how firm the bed is. I grew up in India, and I can confirm that mattresses are indeed a lot firmer on the other side of the world. Anything with even a smidge of bounce is immediately deemed European-style bedding and meant to be enjoyed during vacations at fancy hotels. When it comes to picking an everyday mattress, super firm top layers is the way to go! Add to that the fact that most Indian beds don't even have slats — it's usually a firm mattress atop a solid plank of wood.