Covelo, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Covelo

Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 17 days ago

COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 42 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 40 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

