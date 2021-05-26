Gordon Weather Forecast

GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 30 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 54 °F, low 35 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



