Gordon Weather Forecast
GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.