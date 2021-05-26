Cancel
Gordon, NE

Gordon Weather Forecast

Gordon News Beat
 17 days ago

GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtFTfd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 54 °F, low 35 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(GORDON, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Gordon Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(GORDON, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gordon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Gordon’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gordon: Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Sheridan County, NEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sheridan County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 AM MDT. * At 338 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Kennedy Lake, Finnegan Lake and Bingham. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.