Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waurika, OK

Waurika Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Waurika News Beat
Waurika News Beat
 17 days ago

WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0aBtFRuB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Waurika News Beat

Waurika News Beat

Waurika, OK
6
Followers
61
Post
403
Views
ABOUT

With Waurika News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waurika, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Jefferson County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ryan, Terral, Oscar, Grady and Petersburg. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jefferson County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions are favorable for the formation of funnel clouds, but the threat posed by these funnel clouds is low. Most funnel clouds will not reach the ground. If they do, weak tornadoes with brief wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH may occur. If you observe a funnel cloud or one is reported in your area, move indoors and stay away from windows. Target Area: Jefferson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Stephens and northeastern Jefferson Counties Until 415 PM CDT AT 337 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Loco, moving east at 10 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to one-half inch diameter Wind gusts to 50 MPH Locations impacted include Velma and Loco.
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, Jefferson, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; Jefferson; Stephens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southwestern Grady...eastern Cotton...Stephens...southeastern Caddo...eastern Comanche...Jefferson and Clay Counties Until 200 AM CDT AT 126 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 6 miles east of Medicine Park to near Geronimo to 5 miles west of Petrolia to 5 miles southeast of Lake Arrowhead, moving east at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carter, Jefferson, Love by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Jefferson; Love The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jefferson County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Love County in southern Oklahoma Carter County in southern Oklahoma East central Clay County in northern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 521 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Healdton to 5 miles south of Ringling to near Ryan, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ardmore, Lone Grove, Healdton, Wilson, Ringling, Ryan, Springer, Terral, Gene Autry, Leon, Graham, Rubottom, Burneyville, Grady, Milo, Oscar, Overbrook, Cornish, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jefferson County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Love; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...LOVE...SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES At 625 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Overbrook to near Rubottom to near Terral, moving southeast at 30 mph. The strongest storms were moving toward Leon and Marietta. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Henrietta, Marietta, Thackerville, Terral, Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville, Lebanon, Oscar, Overbrook, southern Lake Murray, western Lake Texoma, Courtney and Petersburg. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Carter County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Love, Murray, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Jefferson; Love; Murray; Stephens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL GARVIN...NORTHWESTERN LOVE SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS...WESTERN CARTER AND WESTERN MURRAY COUNTIES At 503 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Hennepin to 5 miles south of Loco to 8 miles east of Sugden, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davis, Healdton, Wilson, Ringling, Katie, Tatums, Loco, Ratliff City, Sugden, Graham, Pooleville, Turner Falls, Hennepin, Grady, Milo, Cornish and Fox. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH