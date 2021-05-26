Waurika Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
