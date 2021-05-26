Waurika Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WAURIKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F 13 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 89 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.