Challis, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Challis

 17 days ago

CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgGUJ_0aBtFP8j00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
