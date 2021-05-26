4-Day Weather Forecast For Challis
CHALLIS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
