Garberville, CA

Wednesday sun alert in Garberville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Garberville News Alert
 17 days ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garberville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Garberville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtFMjm00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Garberville, CA
With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

