Wetumka, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wetumka

Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 17 days ago

WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wetumka News Watch

Get weather-ready — Wetumka’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wetumka: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Hughes County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. Target Area: Hughes; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR south central Pottawatomie northeastern Pontotoc...southwestern Hughes and southern Seminole Counties Until 515 PM CDT AT 442 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Konawa, moving northeast at 25 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibility Locations impacted include Ada, Wewoka, Konawa, Byng, Allen, Francis, Sasakwa and Spaulding.