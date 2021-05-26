4-Day Weather Forecast For Wetumka
WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
