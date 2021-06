Boris Johnson faces the prospect of defeat in the House of Commons for the first time since he won a convincing majority at the 2019 election. Rebel Conservative MPs are convinced that they have enough support to force the Prime Minister to restore the cut in foreign aid. We will find out shortly if Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker, will allow a vote on the issue tonight. If Mr Hoyle selects the amendment in the name of Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative MP and former international development secretary, MPs will vote at 10pm tonight. The government has a working majority of 85,...