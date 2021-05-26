Itel A23 Pro is a 4G Android phone that costs just Rs 3,899
Itel has launched a new affordable smartphone in India which makes it one of the cheapest smartphone available in the country. The company has today unveiled Itel A23 Pro. The Itel A23 Pro comes with a 5-inch display with a large bezel on the top as well as on the chin. It has a 480 x 854 pixels resolution. The device measures 145.4 x 73.9 x 9.85mm. Under the hood, the Itel A23 Pro is powered by an SC9832E quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz.www.techradar.com