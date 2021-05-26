Marvell Weather Forecast
MARVELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
