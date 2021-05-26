Cancel
Marvell, AR

Marvell Weather Forecast

Marvell Today
 17 days ago

MARVELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aBtF6hP00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marvell, AR
With Marvell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Marvell, AR
Marvell Today

Marvell is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(MARVELL, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marvell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Marvell, AR
Marvell Today

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MARVELL, AR) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Marvell Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.