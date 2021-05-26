Marvell Weather Forecast

MARVELL, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.