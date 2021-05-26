Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville
KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely during night
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain in the day; while rain likely during night
- High 58 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
