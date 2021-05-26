Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Kingsville

Posted by 
Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 17 days ago

KINGSVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aBtEsR300

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain in the day; while rain likely during night

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
13
Followers
70
Post
911
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kingsville, OHPosted by
Kingsville Post

Get weather-ready — Kingsville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kingsville: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;