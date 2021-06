Despite certain setbacks, milk production in Wisconsin continues to climb. This increase was demonstrated in the report released by the USDA yesterday. During the month of May, production totaled 2.73 billion pounds, which is up 6% from this time a year ago. This was made possible by a total of 1.27 million dairy cows around the state. That number is the same as last month’s report, but 17,000 head more than last year. Put together, we see that average milk production per cow is up then 85 pounds on a monthly basis from last year, at 2,145 pounds per cow.