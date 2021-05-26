Cancel
Langdon, ND

Langdon Daily Weather Forecast

Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 17 days ago

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 51 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 56 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

