4-Day Weather Forecast For Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain Showers High 50 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.