4-Day Weather Forecast For Fountain City
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain Showers
- High 50 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
