Fountain City, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fountain City

Fountain City Updates
 17 days ago

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aBtEfCq00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain Showers

    • High 50 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Buffalo County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WABASHA AND NORTHWESTERN BUFFALO COUNTIES At 650 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Wabasha, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wabasha, Alma, Buffalo, Buffalo City, Kellogg, Cochrane, West Newton, Nelson, Minneiska, Pioneer Campground, Weaver, Highway 88 And County O, Misha Mokwa, Rattlesnake Ridge, Lock And Dam 4, Dumfries, Herold, Highways 37 And 35, Tell and Maple Springs. If you are boating on the Mississippi River, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.