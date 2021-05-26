Imperial Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IMPERIAL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.