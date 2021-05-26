Weather Forecast For Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- 12 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.