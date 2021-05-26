Weather Forecast For Siren
SIREN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then slight chance rain and snow showers during night
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance rain and snow showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
