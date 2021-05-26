Cancel
Siren, WI

Weather Forecast For Siren

Posted by 
Siren Post
Siren Post
 17 days ago

SIREN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aBtEbfw00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain likely in the day; while light rain likely then slight chance rain and snow showers during night

    • High 51 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain and snow showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Siren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Siren, WIPosted by
Siren Post

Get weather-ready — Siren’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Siren: Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Siren, WIPosted by
Siren Post

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SIREN, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Siren. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Burnett County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will be possible this morning. Moose Lake, Hinckley, and Solon Springs have reported a visibility of a half to quarter mile this morning. The fog isn`t widespread but is dense in spots. Expect the fog to lift between 7 AM and 830 AM. If you`re driving be prepared for changing conditions.
Ashland County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will occur this morning across portions of the Northland. The visibility will be quite variable but will drop to a quarter mile in spots. Aitkin, Solon Springs, and Ashland have all reported a visibility to a quarter mile so far this morning. The fog should lift between 730 AM and 9 AM for most areas. If you`re driving, give yourself extra time and be prepared for quickly changing conditions.