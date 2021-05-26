Cancel
Duncan, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Duncan

Duncan Times
 17 days ago

DUNCAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aBtEYyd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

