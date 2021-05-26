Daily Weather Forecast For Harvey

HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night High 55 °F, low 32 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night High 62 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



