Daily Weather Forecast For Harvey
HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 32 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
