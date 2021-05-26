Cancel
Harvey, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Harvey

HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aBtEWDB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

