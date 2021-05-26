Cancel
Haines News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Haines

Posted by 
Haines News Watch
Haines News Watch
 17 days ago

HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtEVKS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain

    • High 52 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 52 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Haines News Watch

Haines News Watch

Haines, AK
ABOUT

With Haines News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

