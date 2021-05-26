Daily Weather Forecast For Haines
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night
- High 56 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
