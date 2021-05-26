Daily Weather Forecast For Haines

HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 44 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Light Rain High 52 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 52 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



