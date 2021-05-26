Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mona, UT

Wednesday sun alert in Mona — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Mona News Beat
Mona News Beat
 17 days ago

(MONA, UT) A sunny Wednesday is here for Mona, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aBtEURj00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mona News Beat

Mona News Beat

Mona, UT
3
Followers
61
Post
324
Views
ABOUT

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mona, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Sun#Picnic#Nws Data#Snacks#Ut#Advice#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Franklinton, LAPosted by
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Franklinton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lukeville, AZPosted by
Lukeville Post

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lukeville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Garrett, WYPosted by
Garrett Today

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(GARRETT, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Garrett. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mineral Wells, TXPosted by
Mineral Wells Journal

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Mineral Wells

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mineral Wells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Dallas, TXPosted by
The Dallasite

Saturday sun alert in Dallas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DALLAS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dallas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Delano, CAPosted by
Delano Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(DELANO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Delano. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!