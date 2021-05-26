Wednesday sun alert in Mona — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(MONA, UT) A sunny Wednesday is here for Mona, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mona:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.