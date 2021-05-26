Cushing Daily Weather Forecast

CUSHING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 86 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 78 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.