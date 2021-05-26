Cushing Daily Weather Forecast
CUSHING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
