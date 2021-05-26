Silver Bay Daily Weather Forecast
SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly Cloudy
- High 43 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 47 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 52 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
