Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver Bay, MN

Silver Bay Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 17 days ago

SILVER BAY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBtESgH00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 43 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 52 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
1
Followers
54
Post
229
Views
ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Bay, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Silver Bay, MNPosted by
Silver Bay Times

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(SILVER BAY, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silver Bay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Silver Bay, MNPosted by
Silver Bay Times

Price check: Diesel prices around Silver Bay

(SILVER BAY, MN) You could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on diesel in Silver Bay, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Silver Bay area went to Mobil at 93 Outer Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.11, at Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, the survey found:
Silver Bay, MNPosted by
Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.03 per gallon

(SILVER BAY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Silver Bay area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 93 Outer Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Silver Bay, MNPosted by
Silver Bay Times

Take advantage of Monday sun in Silver Bay

(SILVER BAY, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Silver Bay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Silver Bay, MNPosted by
Silver Bay Times

Get weather-ready — Silver Bay’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silver Bay: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Silver Bay, MNPosted by
Silver Bay Times

Save up to $0.83 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Silver Bay

(SILVER BAY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Silver Bay area offering savings of $0.83 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 93 Outer Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.