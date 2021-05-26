Wednesday sun alert in Shamrock — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(SHAMROCK, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shamrock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shamrock:
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.