Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomville
BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain during night
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
