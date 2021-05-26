Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomville

BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while rain during night High 70 °F, low 52 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night High 59 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.