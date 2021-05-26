Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomville, OH

Daily Weather Forecast For Bloomville

Posted by 
Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
 17 days ago

BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aBtEP2600

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Rain in the day; while light rain likely during night

    • High 59 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville, OH
6
Followers
60
Post
464
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Light Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bloomville, OHPosted by
Bloomville Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Bloomville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bloomville: Sunday, May 16: Chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;